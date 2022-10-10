Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after purchasing an additional 121,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $168.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.76. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.63 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

