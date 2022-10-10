Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

