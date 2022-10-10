Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,722 CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

CI&T Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. CI&T Inc has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

