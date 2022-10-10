Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $97,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

