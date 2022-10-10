Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 33,893 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.48% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

