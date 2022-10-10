Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,239 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP opened at $2.40 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

