First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $73,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

