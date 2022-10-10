Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $34.67

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 111,770 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

COLL stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $565.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

