goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives $195.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.00. goeasy has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $164.62.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

