Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price at $84.56

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.56.

IAFNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

