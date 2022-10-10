Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

