Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Croda International Stock Performance

CRDA opened at GBX 6,540 ($79.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,850.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,946.45. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($126.93). The firm has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,284.87.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Croda International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

