Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,899 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $425,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 10.4% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 2.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 26.6% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

