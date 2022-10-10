Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after buying an additional 149,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $104.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.