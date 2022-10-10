Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,463 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.41 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.