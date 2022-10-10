Spire Wealth Management Sells 7,233 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 113.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 420,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 222,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 74,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.