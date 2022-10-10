29,311 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 681,365 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,465,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTRI opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

