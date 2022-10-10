Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

XLG opened at $271.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.57 and a 200 day moving average of $307.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

