Spire Wealth Management Sells 102 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $175.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.