Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.15 on Monday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The business had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

