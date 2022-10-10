Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $59,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.