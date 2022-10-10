Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

NASDAQ STLA opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

