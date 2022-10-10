Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $23,874,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $16.21 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

