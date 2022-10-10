Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $23,874,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $16.21 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.