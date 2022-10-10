Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.2 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

