Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 531 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

