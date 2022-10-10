Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

