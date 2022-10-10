Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.