Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.