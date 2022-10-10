Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.