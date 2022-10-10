DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.