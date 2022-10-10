Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 59.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 740,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 132,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $55.73 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

