Private Advisor Group LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $169.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.62 and its 200-day moving average is $187.41. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

