Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,857,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,088,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 582,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 547,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 420,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,769 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

JQUA stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

