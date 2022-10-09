First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

