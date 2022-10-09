First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.9 %

UPS stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

