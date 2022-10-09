Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,865 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $859,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.