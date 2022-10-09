First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $662,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $356.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

