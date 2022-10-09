Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 140,038 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140,038 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

