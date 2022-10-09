First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

