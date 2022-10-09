Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

