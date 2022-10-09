Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 44,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

