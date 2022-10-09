iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average is $406.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

