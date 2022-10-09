iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

