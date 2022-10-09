Clarus Group Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

