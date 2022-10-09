iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

