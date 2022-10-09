Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.