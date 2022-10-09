Ieq Capital LLC Sells 13,609 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

