Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $268.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

