CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

