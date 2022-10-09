Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,024 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE NUE opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

